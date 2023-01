SHAFAQNA- Video series: Sisters Scene – Episode 5: ” Equal Opportunities “, Featuring Seyyedah Mehdia Hamir & Sister Sumayya Juma presented by Ahlulbayt TV.

Sister scene is a brand new weekly show were their hosts discuss matters that are close to their hearts as real sister, as young mums and as active members of the community.

A part of video series: Sisters Scene

www.shafaqna.com