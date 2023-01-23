Swedish PM criticizes the Quran burning in Stockholm, but defends granting permission

SHAFAQNA- Swedish PM criticizes Quran has criticized the burning of a copy of the Quran by a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist in Stockholm, but defended its decision to allow the planned act to go ahead.

In a Twitter post on late Saturday (21 Jan 2023), Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: “Freedom of expression is a fundamental part of democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate.”

“Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act. I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today,” he said.

Likewise, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Twitter: “Islamophobic provocations are appalling. Sweden has a far-reaching freedom of expression, but it does not imply that the Swedish Government, or myself, support the opinions expressed.”

Source: aa