India blocks BBC’s documentary on PM Modi’s role in violence against Muslims in Gujarat

SHAFAQNA- India has blocked the airing of a BBC’s documentary that questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing any clips via social media is barred.

Controversy has erupted in India over the first episode of the two-part programme, India: The Modi Question, which tracked his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata party and his appointment as chief minister of Gujarat.

Documentary revealed for first time a UK’s report into deadly 2002 religious riots

The BBC also uncovered memos showing that Modi’s conduct was criticised at the time by western diplomats and the British government, including in a government report which found that the riots had “all the hallmarks of an ethnic cleansing”. The report said the events had “all the hallmarks of an ethnic cleansing”, the documentary showed.

Jack Straw: Allegations against Modi undermined his reputation

Jack Straw, who was the UK’s Foreign Secretary at the time of the violence, was also interviewed in the documentary and said allegations against Modi undermined his reputation.

“These were very serious claims – that Chief Minister Modi had played a pretty active part in pulling back the police and in tacitly encouraging the Hindu extremists,” Straw said. “That was a particularly egregious example.”

“What we did was establish an inquiry and have a team go to Gujarat and find out for themselves what had happened. And they produced a very thorough report,” he added.

Report: There was widespread rape of Muslim women

The report also claimed there was widespread rape of Muslim women during the 2002 violence. It added that the riots’ objective was to “purge Muslims from Hindu areas” – something critics today say has become state policy under the BJP’s Hindu nationalist agenda.

Multiple YouTube videos of the first episode of BBC’s documentary, were ordered to be taken down

Multiple YouTube videos of the first episode of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, and more than 50 tweets with links to the YouTube videos were ordered to be taken down, Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, tweeted on Saturday (21 Jan 2023).

He said that the content was blocked using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. “Both @YouTube and @Twitter have complied with the directions,” he tweeted.

1,000 Muslims died in violence in Gujarat

Almost 1,000 Muslims died in violence across the state. Police were accused of standing by and Modi of not doing enough to protect the minority community from the Hindu mobs and even tacitly supporting the Hindu extremists. He has denied accusations he failed to stop the rioting and in 2013 a supreme court panel said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

