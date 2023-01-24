English
USA: Weekly Programs of IHW during month of Rajab

SHAFAQNA- Islamic House of Wisdom encourages the faithful brothers and sisters to fast every Thursday during the month of Rajab and invites them to join a program at the mosque for the next 4 Thursday evenings to break fast and prayer together.

The program starts  this Thursday Jan 26 and  at 6 pm at IHW. The program includes evening prayer, dua and  potluck iftar.

The month of Rajab is called the Month of God. It’s a sacred season for more spiritual connection. Fasting even three days in this month, extra prayers, acts of charity, asking the Lord and His servants for forgiveness, and recitation of the Holy Quran in Rajab, open all windows of virtues, great rewards and blessings.

