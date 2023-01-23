Karbala: Turkish multi-faith delegation visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- With the aim of peaceful coexistence between religions and the rejection of sectarianism, the International Media Center at Imam Hussain Holy Shrine received a Turkish delegation comprising pilgrims from various faiths in Turkey.

The Head of the delegation, Director of the Tasnim Foundation, Sheikh Jafar Darbandi, in his interview with the IMC, said, “The delegation includes various Islamic sects of followers of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them), Alawites, Qadiriyya, and Naqshabandis, with the aim of visiting the Holy Shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Al-Abbas (AS), as well as their father, the Commander of the Faithful (AS) in Najaf.

Darbandi indicated that: “We are constantly striving to attract the largest possible number of Turkish pilgrims so that they can get to know more about the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and their blessed life.”

Source: imhussain