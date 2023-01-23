MEM: Is Europe’s ‘freedom of expression’ used as excuse for provocative acts?

SHAFAQNA- Middleeastmonitor wrote that can burnt a copy of the Quran in Sweden really be held to be within the scope of “freedom of expression”, or is that just a pseudo-religious excuse used as a pretext in the West for provocative acts?

This strategy of using concepts such as human rights, freedom of expression and democracy to allow provocation against minorities is prevalent in Western countries. There is an inherent way of reasoning in Western countries which characterise themselves as the playmakers of the rules-based international order that only they will determine how the boundaries of these concepts are drawn.

