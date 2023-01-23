English
Lebanon: Investigation into 2020 Beirut port blast resumes after 13 months

2020 Beirut port blast

SHAFAQNA-A Lebanese judge resumed on Monday a sensitive investigation into the 2020 Beirut port blast, after a 13-month suspension due to political pressure.

“Judge Tarek Bitar has decided to resume his investigation,” a judicial source told AFP, adding that Bitar ordered the release of five detained suspects while charging eight others.

Lebanon’s General Security Director Abbas Ibrahim and State Security Chief Tony Saliba were among the figures Bitar charged.

Bitar’s judicial investigation into the cause of the Beirut explosion stalled in December 2021 for more than a month as politicians, who were summoned for questioning, filed complaints against Bitar, forcing him to halt his probe.

