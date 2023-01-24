Al-Quds-Al-Arabi: The coming period will witness expansion of resistance in occupied Palestine

SHAFAQNA- “Predictions indicate that the coming period will witness the expansion of the circle of conflicts in the occupied Palestinian territories and the expansion of resistance,” Al-Quds-Al-Arabi newspaper wrote.

In an article, this newspaper mentioned: “The current government of Netanyahu is not the same as the previous governments that adopted the strategy of “conflict management” with the Palestinians.”

It added: “The previous governments tried for more than a decade to weaken the two-state solution and by selectively dealing with the clauses of the Oslo Agreement and activating what is in their interest and disabling what is in the interest of the self-governing organizations, the duties of the self-governing government identified and tried to keep it weak and under financial siege and dependent on the donor countries whose programs were and are in the service of Israel.”

The newspaper wrote: “The previous governments of Israel specified the duties of the self-governing government in such a way that it is in line with their own interests and acts as their lawyer and guardian and in line with Israel’s security interests.”

It added: “Undoubtedly, as the coalition agreements show, the Netanyahu-Smotrich-Ben Gvir government is the most extreme government towards the Palestinians, and this issue has increased the predictions that the future will witness the expansion of conflict in the occupied territories of Palestine and the increase of resistance in it; An issue that brings the Palestinian-Israeli conflict back to the first point – despite the reassurances of the Israeli security and political and research centers.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian