Saudi Arabia: 34 women in management positions of the Holy Mosques

SHAFAQNA- General President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia announced the appointment of 34 women in the management positions of this department.

In a statement it is stated: “Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais issued a decree of hiring 34 women for management positions of the General Affairs Department of the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and the Women’s Affairs Centre of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque”.

According to this statement, the aims of these appointments are to develop the provision of services to female pilgrims of the Holy Mosques.

The General President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques stated in this regard: “This placement order is done in the framework of qualitative changes with the purpose of serving women pilgrims and using the capacity of women in this field and empowering them”.

He announced employing of 2 women to the post of Deputy Director General of Haramin Affairs for the first time in 2021.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has been witnessed the extensive changes such as the permission of women driving and joining the armed forces with different military ranks.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

