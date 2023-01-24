Rallies in Middle East to denounce Quran-burning in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-Protesters in Yemen, Iraq ,Lebnon and Jordan demonstrated against a Quran-burning incident in Sweden.

Huge rally held in Yemen’s Sa’ada

Demonstrators took part in a mass rally in Sa’ada on Monday to express their outrage over the sacrilegious act and censure the silence and inaction of some Arab and Muslim countries in the face of the move.

They also chanted slogans such as “Quran has its own supporters,” “Oppressors will be disgraced,” “Burning Quran is an act of aggression,” “God’s enemies burned the Quran”, and “O Muslims, unite and do not be afraid of enemies’ deception.”

Protest held in Iraq & Jordan against Quran burning

Demonstrators also gathered outside the Swedish consulate in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

In response to the burning of the Quran in Stockholm, protesters in Jordan burned the Swedish flag in front of the embassy.

Lebanon: protest held in Bekka

Leaders of Shia and Sunni parties, prayer leaders and authorities in Lebanon have condemned Qur’an burning by far-right activist in Sweden urging for confrontation with the desecration of the holy book of Islam.

Lebanese cleric, leading Our Word and Deed Association, in his remarks at the protest held in Bekka condemned the constant desecration of holy Qur’an by enemies of Islam. Participants in this gathering held holy Qur’an and banners denouncing the insult on the holy book of Islam.

Society of scholars in Beirut issued a statement to slam the desecration of Qur’an in Sweden and said,” There is no need for describing the heinous crime as it stands for the fake claims of human rights by western countries.”

Source : tvpworld, IQNA, ABNA