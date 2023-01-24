Bahrain: Al-Wefaq calls on authorities not to retaliate against prisoners

SHAFAQNA- Commenting on the increasing demands of prisoners to improve the living conditions in Bahraini prisons, Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said that what political prisoners are being subjected to is a crime and constitutes a threat to the lives of political prisoners.

The audio recordings of dozens of political prisoners held in the prisons of the Bahraini regime were made public after a distress call launched by hundreds of inmates, in which they demanded to be provided with humane living conditions, as they have been suffering from a difficult and poor environment.

Al-Wefaq Society called on the state not to practice retaliation against political prisoners. “It is not acceptable to retaliate against prisoners in terms of their food, health and basic needs.”

Al-Wefaq went on to say that: “The denial of water, treatment, heating, medicine, sun exposure, normal communication with family, and other humane conditions constitutes a crime and a systematic attack on the lives of political prisoners, given that they were arrested for reasons related to political and human rights demands.”

Source: ABNA