UN’s Chief calls on ‘Taliban’ to reverse ban on female access to education

UN chief calls on 'Taliban'

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on UNESCO’s International Day of Education, called on the “Taliban to reverse the outrageous and self-defeating ban on access to secondary and higher education for girls & women in Afghanistan.”

Schools for female students in grade 6-12 have remained closed for nearly one and a half years. Last month, the Ministry of Higher Education announced that female students are banned from going to university.

The decisions have separated thousands of girls from their dreams. “I don’t know why they selected today as the International Day of Education while all doors of the schools are closed for the students,” said Asma, a student.

Source: tolonews

