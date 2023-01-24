CPJ: Killings of journalists jump 50% in 2022

SHAFAQNA-Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has found.

According to the report released on Tuesday by the New York-based media watchdog, at least 67 news media workers were killed worldwide in 2022, the highest number since 2018, with more than half (35) taking place in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti.

Journalists in the three countries say the increased danger has forced them to work under extreme stress.

Source : aljazeera