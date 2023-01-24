English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia: Dozens of women qualify to drive Haramain Express Train

0

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), through the Saudi Railway Polytechnic, qualified 32 women to drive the Haramain Express Train. They started work after being trained by experts at SRP over 12 months.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) met several qualified women who expressed pride in working in this field.

“When the Saudi Railway Polytechnic announced job opportunities last January, I was keen to apply. A personal interview and test were conducted, and I was accepted as one of the first candidates.

This made me highly ambitious to serve my country. The accepted candidates have been trained theoretically and practically on safety and security systems, where we also participated in driving the train,” Tharaa Ali Alzahrani said.

Source : zawya

Related posts

Saudi Arabia: 34 women in management positions of the Holy Mosques

asadian

Iraq the second oil producer in OPEC

asadian

IMF’s Director: Saudi Arabia is a bright spot in global economy

asadian

Saudis to invest in space-based solar power development

asadian

Investment fund in Saudi culture and tourism sector

asadian

Saudi Arabia: War in Yemen must end through dialogue

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.