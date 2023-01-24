Saudi Arabia: Dozens of women qualify to drive Haramain Express Train

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), through the Saudi Railway Polytechnic, qualified 32 women to drive the Haramain Express Train. They started work after being trained by experts at SRP over 12 months.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) met several qualified women who expressed pride in working in this field.

“When the Saudi Railway Polytechnic announced job opportunities last January, I was keen to apply. A personal interview and test were conducted, and I was accepted as one of the first candidates.

This made me highly ambitious to serve my country. The accepted candidates have been trained theoretically and practically on safety and security systems, where we also participated in driving the train,” Tharaa Ali Alzahrani said.

Source : zawya