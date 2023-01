SHAFAQNA-Muslims across the globe have launched campaign against recent Qur’an and demanded boycott of Swedish products.

Condemnations pour in following the Qur’an burning by Rasmus Paludan and the hashtag denouncing the insult is trending on social media in Egypt and a number of other Arab and Islamic countries.

Several key figures have censured the heinous desecration of holy Qur’an and a number of people have called for boycott of Swedish products.

Source: taghribnews