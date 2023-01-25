32 Saudi women become drivers of Haramayn express train for first time+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- 32 women in Saudi Arabia started driving the Haramayn express train for the first time.

After the necessary training in the Saudi Arabian Railways, which lasted for 12 months, these women began their work as drivers of the Haramayn high-speed train.

The Haramayn high-speed train covers the distance between Mecca and Medina in just twenty minutes, and from there it reaches Jeddah and the economic city of King Abdullah. The annual capacity of this train is sixty million passengers and its speed reaches 300 kilometers per hour.

Source: Shafaqna Persian