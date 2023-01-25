AhlulBayt World Assembly condemns desecration of holy Quran in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- The AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly condemned desecration of holy Quran in Sweden, considering it a move to promote Islamophobia, spreading hatred and division between societies and people.

The AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly called on all the freedom-seeking, informed and conscientious people of the world to confront the offensive actions against the religious sanctities of others, as well as the anti-Islamic and Islamophobic groups that ignorantly are introduced as a manifestation of freedom of expression.

The statement of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly is as follows:

In the name of God Almighty

The cowardly insult to the Holy Quran, the holy book of about one billion Muslims in the world, caused the disgust, anger and rebellion of the followers of the last divine religion, Islam, and the Quran. Unfortunately, this is the umptieth time that this illogical and anti-human rights act has taken place in Sweden, which claims to respect human rights.

This heinous act was after the recent shameless insult of the infamous and mercenary French magazine in insulting the Leader of the Muslims of the world and the Supreme authority of the Shia, which indicates the desperation of global arrogance and Israel against Islam and the Muslims of the world.

The West, which claims to respect human rights, under the pretext of freedom of expression and with its sense of supremacism, allows insulting the sanctities and religious values of others, especially Muslims. This heinous move is the continuation of the dark history of insulting Muslims, and it is due to their evil thinking and approach to remove the moral, spiritual, and legal values and standards of humanity, which is supported and incited by global arrogance and Israel.

Source: ahl-ul-bayt.org