Saudi scholars: World countries should develop laws to criminalize insulting sanctities

SHAFAQNA- The General Secretariat of the Board of Senior Scholars of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the extremists’ insult to the Holy Quran in the Netherlands.

This board announced in a statement: “This barbaric behavior is condemned and an insult to all Muslims.”

In its statement, the said board asked the whole world to condemn these repeated behaviors.

The board of Saudi scholars also asked the countries of the world to set laws and regulations to criminalize insulting holy things in order to serve peace, tolerance and coexistence.

Source: Shafaqna Persian