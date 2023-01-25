Report: Swedish government fails to protect Muslims & Jews

SHAFAQNA-The Swedish government has failed to prevent religion-based hate crime against Muslims and Jews.

In 2021, Muslims bore the brunt of more than half (51%) of all hate crimes against religious groups in Sweden, according to a report published by the National Crime Prevention Council.

They were followed by Jews (27%), Christians (11%) and other groups (11%).

Muslim and Jewish women are more likely than men to become victims of hate crimes.

The 2021 Religious Freedom Report by the US State Department stated that many hate crimes in Sweden were not being reported to police.

Anti-Semitism is “uncomfortably normalizing” in Sweden, according to a survey of more than 16,000 people in 12 EU member states by the bloc’s Fundamental Rights Agency.

While 40% of respondents from Sweden stated that they had experienced anti-Semitic harassment in the last five years, nearly a third of respondents said they had experienced antisemitic harassment within 12 months.

Source : aa