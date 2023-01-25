English
Qatar: Fatma Al Nuaimi awarded ‘World Woman Hero’ for World Cup 2022 role

Fatma Al Nuaimi

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Fatma Al Nuaimi has added yet another award to her collection following the end of the historic World Cup in Qatar.

The award was given to the top footballing official during an event held in Davos that recognised the crucial contribution of women to Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA tournament.
CEO of the World Women Foundation said that Al Nuaimi is a true inspiration to females in the region and globally.

“I’m humbled to receive this award. It means a lot to be in a room with so many inspirational women and collect an award for what we achieved because of the World Cup,” she commented on her recognition.

