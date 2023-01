SHAFAQNA-Top prosecutor of Lebanon charged the judge probing the 2020 Beirut port blast and ordered the release of all suspects detained in connection with the case.

The decision on Wednesday by Ghassan Oweidat reflected escalating opposition by Lebanon’s governing class to efforts by Judge Tarek Bitar to resume his probe into the devastating explosion that killed some 220 people, injured thousands and wrecked large parts of the Lebanese capital.

Source : aljazeera