SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia elected chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee following a unanimous decision at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

The committee will be chaired by Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to UNESCO, and chairperson of the organization’s programs and external relations committee.

The Paris meeting also agreed that Saudi Arabia will host the committee’s 45th session, which will be held in Riyadh from Sept. 10-25.

Source : arabnews