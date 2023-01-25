English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia elected chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

0
chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia elected chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee following a unanimous decision at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

The committee will be chaired by Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to UNESCO, and chairperson of the organization’s programs and external relations committee.

The Paris meeting also agreed that Saudi Arabia will host the committee’s 45th session, which will be held in Riyadh from Sept. 10-25.

Source : arabnews

Related posts

32 Saudi women become drivers of Haramayn express train for first time [photos]

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Dozens of women qualify to drive Haramain Express Train [photos]

asadian

Saudi Arabia: 34 women in management positions of the Holy Mosques

asadian

Iraq the second oil producer in OPEC

asadian

IMF’s Director: Saudi Arabia is a bright spot in global economy

asadian

Saudis to invest in space-based solar power development

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.