January 25 to 31: Muslim Awareness Week in Canada’s Quebec

SHAFAQNA- The fifth edition of Muslim Awareness in Canada’s Quebec will be held from Wednesday, January 25 to Tuesday, January 31st.

Quebecers are once again invited to participate in Muslim Awareness Week (MAW) as an opportunity to learn about fellow residents and engage in efforts promoting inclusion and cross-cultural understanding. Around 20 events online and in person – in French, English or sometimes both – are being planned in Montreal and elsewhere around Quebec.

The launch will take place on Wednesday, January 25 at 1 P.M. at Hôtel de ville de Montréal (155 Notre-Dame St. East, Montreal). This year’s theme is “Bridging the gap against Islamophobia”.

There will be a strong interfaith and community component, with participation by members of various faith communities, as well as politicians and academics, including world renowned philosopher Charles Taylor. A special tribute will also be made to the memory of Dr. Bashar El Solh, one of the founders of MAW.

“This week is about sharing the contributions of Quebec Muslims and broadening our understanding of the kind of society we believe is within reach – a society based on equity and inclusion for all,” said Samira Laouni, Chair and co-founder of MAW.

This year’s Muslim Awareness Week coincides with the sixth anniversary of the deadly mosque shooting in the Quebec capital where six men were killed and 19 others were wounded. It also coincides with the first National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia on Jan. 29.

Source: CityNews Montreal, CNW Telbec,