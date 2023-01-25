Arab League Secretary-General: Number of Arab poverty people amounted to 129 million

SHAFAQNA-The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States clarified that the Arab multidimensional poverty report indicates that the number of persons included in the category of national poverty, amounted to 129 million people, and it is expected that this number will increase to roughly 20 million additional people.

In his speech delivered before the high level session of the 42nd meeting of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, Ahmed Aboul Gheit stressed that in the context of the implementation of the Arab Strategic Framework for the Eradication of Multidimensional Poverty that was ratified by the 4th development Arab summit, the Arab multidimensional poverty report came, after it was prepared in partnership with the specialized UN agencies.

Source : qna.org.qa