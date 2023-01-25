English
International Shia News Agency

Arab League Secretary-General: Number of Arab poverty people amounted to 129 million

0
Arab League Secretary-General

SHAFAQNA-The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States clarified that the Arab multidimensional poverty report indicates that the number of persons included in the category of national poverty, amounted to 129 million people, and it is expected that this number will increase to roughly 20 million additional people.

In his speech delivered before the high level session of the 42nd meeting of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, Ahmed Aboul Gheit stressed that in the context of the implementation of the Arab Strategic Framework for the Eradication of Multidimensional Poverty that was ratified by the 4th development Arab summit, the Arab multidimensional poverty report came, after it was prepared in partnership with the specialized UN agencies.

Source : qna.org.qa

Related posts

Arab League warns situation in Palestine on verge of explosion

asadian

Arab League calls for an end to tension in Iraq

asadian

Arab League and Parliament condemn Türkiye’s attack on northern Iraq

asadian

Arab League’s Secretary-General: West pressuring Arab states to condemn Russia’s operation in Ukraine

asadian

Some Arab institutions and countries support transfer of power in Yemen

asadian

Aboul Gheit: Arab countries would suffer serious economic consequences from the Ukraine war

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.