Mourners present at Al-Askarian holy shrine on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- On the night of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hadi (A.S), the Al-Askarian holy shrine in Samarra witnessed a large number of mourners.

Earlier, Brigadier General “Ali Mutajal Al-Maliki”, the commander of the Samarra operations headquarters, announced that this organization has prepared a comprehensive plan to secure the pilgrimage of Imam Hadi (A.S) on his martyrdom anniversary, and its implementation has started a few days ago.

He said that this plan includes the inspection of the northern areas of Samarra and the creation of 7 checkpoints to facilitate the transfer of pilgrims and the creation of a new bridge for their movement.

Source: Shafaqna Persian