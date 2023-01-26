Turkey: Visually impaired learn Quran using Braille

SHAFAQNA-Visually impaired people from different professions who learn the Quran in the Braille alphabet in a course announced by the Provincial Mufti Library in eastern Turkey set an example with their determination.

Lawyers, civil servants and private sector employees, who learn the Quran with educational materials prepared in the Braille alphabet in Erzincan, dream of becoming a Hafiz-e-Quran.

Visually impaired people who attend the “Braille Alphabet and Quran Course” opened in the Provincial Mufti library also receive basic religious knowledge. The students set an example with their determination.

Provincial Mufti Muharrem Gül said: “Visually impaired citizens learn the Quran under the supervision of religious teachers who receive Braille training. Expressing that there is no excuse for not learning the Quran, Gül said that all opportunities have been mobilized in this regard.”

Source : dailysabah