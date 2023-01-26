English
172 International human rights organizations call for stopping humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen

172 International human rights organizations

SHAFAQNA-172 international human rights organizations and networks,in a statement calling for stopping the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen and lifting the blockade imposed on it.

The international organizations’ statement expressed grave concern about the continued exacerbation of human suffering in light of the catastrophic humanitarian situations that threaten more than 20 million Yemeni citizens with starvation.

The statement affirmed that the exacerbation of human suffering in Yemen was accompanied by the interruption of salaries and wages and the continuation of restrictions imposed on ports and airports.

“The human conscience must not ignore the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the war, the scourge of the blockade, hunger, disease and death,” the statement said.

Source : ABNA

