South Sudan’s displaced hope pope’s visit will bring peace

SHAFAQNA-There are 2.2 million internally displaced people in South Sudan hope pope’s visit will bring peace.

After spending nearly a decade in a camp for the displaced in South Sudan’s Juba, Mayen Galuak hopes that Pope Francis’s visit to the capital city next week will inspire political leaders to finally restore peace, allowing him to go home.

The 44-year-old entered the United Nations camp, just a few kilometres from his residence, in search of safety three days after conflict broke out in 2013.

Pop is flying to Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, home to 45 million Catholics, on Tuesday. On Friday, he heads to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, where he will be joined by the leaders of the Anglican Church and the Church of Scotland.

Source : aljazeera

