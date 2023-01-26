US Muslim rights group calls on Biden to stop use of ‘terror’ watchlist

SHAFAQNA-A leading Muslim rights group is calling on the Biden administration to stop the use of the “terrorist” watchlist the government has been utilising for decades, saying that No-fly list leak reveals more than one million entries, mostly comprised of Muslim and Arab names.

Last week, a Swiss hacker reportedly gained access to two lists, the no-fly list and the selectee list, after a regional American airline left them on a data server that was left exposed on the public internet.

The list, which was from 2019, contained about 1.5 million entries. However, this included multiple aliases of individual persons, bringing the total number of persons named in the list down, according to the hacker.

