English
International Shia News Agency

US Muslim rights group calls on Biden to stop use of ‘terror’ watchlist

0
US Muslim rights group

SHAFAQNA-A leading Muslim rights group is calling on the Biden administration to stop the use of the “terrorist” watchlist the government has been utilising for decades, saying that No-fly list leak reveals more than one million entries, mostly comprised of Muslim and Arab names.

Last week, a Swiss hacker reportedly gained access to two lists, the no-fly list and the selectee list, after a regional American airline left them on a data server that was left exposed on the public internet.

The list, which was from 2019, contained about 1.5 million entries. However, this included multiple aliases of individual persons, bringing the total number of persons named in the list down, according to the hacker.

Source : middleeasteye

Related posts

Biden administration improves USA-Saudi cooperation to confront Iran

asadian

Lawmakers question Khashoggi Ban as Saudi Prince visits USA

asadian

Biden admin delists Yemen’s Houthis as terror organisation

asadian

E3 urged to set out roadmap on JCPOA

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.