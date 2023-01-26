Blinken will travel to Middle East amid heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine

SHAFAQNA-US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will travel to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday to discuss heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians as well as the war in Ukraine with regional leaders, the State Department said.

The top US diplomat’s visit was announced just hours after Israeli commandos killed nine Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials, , stirring fear of further flare-ups after the largest single death toll in years of fighting.

Source : middleeastmonitor