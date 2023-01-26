Lebanese scholar: West sees Islamic world only as a source of wealth

SHAFAQNA- “Western countries behave racist when they raise the illusory idealism of human rights slogans, because when these values are a threat to internal peace or incitement against a group, they do not accept them, but when this issue is related to respect for the culture and values of Islam, they accept them,”Member of the Central Council of the Lebanese Muslim Scholars Association and Head of the Propaganda Office of Al-Tawheed al-Islami Movement said.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, Sheikh Mohammed Al Zoubi stated: “All philosophies based on human rights that have been proposed by the West are nothing more than slogans. In practice, there is still a situation of discrimination, and this issue is not only related to culture but also to politics.”

He added: “As soon as someone doubts the Jewish holocaust and starts a historical revision of this matter, even if it is a scientific research, such a person will be tried and cannot be reviewed.”

Western countries look at the Islamic world only as a source of wealth

Pointing out why Islamic symbols, especially the Holy Quran, are being targeted, Sheikh Mohammed Al Zoubi clarified: “Western countries see the Islamic world only as a source of wealth, and as a result, Muslims resist them in order to protect their rights. He learns this resistance from God’s book, which does not accept oppression and injustice, so the West is trying to destroy this book, destroy Islamic values, and succeed in its colonial plans.”

A cultural army is needed to confront the West

A member of the Council of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars of Lebanon emphasized that the Islamic Ummah should be aware of what causes disobedience to colonial countries and the salvation of human beings, and Islamic governments should also recall their ambassadors from Sweden and stated: “The cultural resistance and a Cultural-intellectual army should be formed to understand the foundations of Western culture and explain its negative aspects to the people in order to make it clear to them that this culture is not suitable for human progress and resurrection.”

He pointed out: “We should also have a scientific review of our own culture and this review should not be based on western rules. In the Islamic world today, there is a kind of enlightenment movement that needs guidance, and scholars should not be far from these enlighteners.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian