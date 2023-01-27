French President meets Iraqi PM in Paris

SHAFAQNA-French President, Emmanuel Macron, met with the Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Sudani in Paris.

The meeting’s main topics were bilateral ties between the two nations, global problems of concern, and collaborative collaboration in key industries.

They attended the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Iraq and France after the meeting. The agreement included a number of clauses pertaining to the security and economic sectors, the fight against terrorism, and cross-cultural relations. Other sections the agreement covered were crisis management, thwarting financial and organized crime, preserving the environment, advancing human rights, and education.

