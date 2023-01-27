English
International Shia News Agency

French President meets Iraqi PM in Paris

0
French President

SHAFAQNA-French President, Emmanuel Macron, met with the Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Sudani in Paris.

The meeting’s main topics were bilateral ties between the two nations, global problems of concern, and collaborative collaboration in key industries.

They attended the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Iraq and France after the meeting. The agreement included a number of clauses pertaining to the security and economic sectors, the fight against terrorism, and cross-cultural relations. Other sections the agreement covered were crisis management, thwarting financial and organized crime, preserving the environment, advancing human rights, and education.

Source : iraqinews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraqi PM backs continued USA’s troop presence

asadian

Iraq seeks closer economic relations with Italy

asadian

Muslim fans urged to ‘shake the stadium’ with love of Prophet of Islam (PBUH) as Macron attends

asadian

Vatican: Pope meets Emmanuel Macron

asadian

France: Macron visits Grand Mosque in Paris to mark its 100th anniversary

asadian

Iranian & French Presidents meet on UNGA side-lines

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.