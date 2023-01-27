English
Turkey summons Danish Ambassador over permission of burning the holy Quran

Turkey summons Danish ambassador

SHAFAQNA- Turkey summoned Danish Ambassador to Ankara Danny Annan​​​​​​​ over the permission of burning the holy Quran.

“The Danish Ambassador in Ankara has just been summoned to our Ministry after it was learned that an attack against our holy book, the Quran, was allowed in Denmark today (Jan. 27),” the sources added.

“It was conveyed to the ambassador that we strongly condemn the permission of this provocative act, which clearly constitutes a hate crime, and that this attitude of Denmark is unacceptable,” they added.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

