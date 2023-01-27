Denmark: Far-right politician burns the Quran

SHAFAQNA- Far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Muslim holy book of Quran in front of a Mosque in Denmark.

The incident took place days after Paludan, Leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday under police protection and with permission from the authorities.

The far-right politician burned the Quran with a helmet on his head at an area right in front of a gas station, which the police cordoned off.

Paludan, staring at the Muslims leaving the mosque following Friday prayers, tried to catch their attention by waving a material insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Danish party leader burns second copy of the Quran in front of Turkish Embassy

Far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan committed another provocative act on Friday (27 Jan 2023), burning a second copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, this time in front of the Turkish Embassy in Denmark.

Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), sought to make a statement to journalists before the provocation from a point across from the embassy, under police protection.

Police at the scene harshly warned Turks and members of the press who were gathered in the area not to leave their positions, but treated Paludan kindly.

Source: aa