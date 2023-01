SHAFAQNA-Israel launched air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday, following one of the deadliest Israeli raids on the occupied West Bank in recent years.

Israeli warplanes fired 15 missiles on a site in al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the centre of the enclave, causing damage to property and resulting in a power outage in the area, Wafa news agency reported.

Warplanes also destroyed and set fire to two other sites, in the north and southeast, according to the agency.

