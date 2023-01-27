English
Canada names 1st Special Representative to fight against Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Canada has named its first Special Representative to fight against Islamophobia.

Amira Elghawaby is a former journalist, a founding member of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, and was instrumental in creating the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), the largest Muslim organisation in the country.

As the special representative, Elghawaby will lead the federal government’s fight “against Islamophobia, systemic racism, racial discrimination and religious intolerance,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a press release.

Specifically, she will advise the Trudeau government on what policies and legislation to bring forward to counter the “threat” of Islamophobia.

There are about 1.8 million Muslims in Canada, which has an estimated population of 38 million.

