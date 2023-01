SHAFAQNA-Indian police detained many students in New Delhi over the screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi’s role in violence against Muslims in 2022 Gujarat.

Police swarmed Delhi University after student groups supportive of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to the screening, seizing laptops and imposing a ban on assemblies of more than four people.

Source : aljazeera

