SHAFAQNA- A group of Muslims on Saturday (28 Jan 2023) gathered outside Sweden’s Embassy in London to protest against Quran burning by a far-right Swedish-Danish figure. The protesters held signs condemning the Islamophobic extremist act and chanted slogans.

Dozens of people from different communities in Birmingham, Manchester, and London also performed prayer and recited verses from the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in the area.

Source: aa

