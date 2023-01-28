South Africa: Johannesburg elects first Muslim mayor

SHAFAQNA- Thapelo Amad has been elected as first Muslim mayor of Johannesburg.

Thapelo Amad, of the Al Jama-ah party, was voted in by the city council to replace mayor Mpho Phalatse, a member of South Africa’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Amad, 41, said he was “humbled” and “overwhelmed” at being the first Muslim to helm the country’s biggest metropolis. “It marks history in South Africa,” he told the council after the vote.

He promised to make the fight against corruption his top priority.