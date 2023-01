SHAFAQNA-The al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, condemned Bahrain for preventing people from holding a rally in protest at Quran desecration in Europe.

On Friday, Bahraini security forces arrested tens of citizens who were going to stage the rally, according to Al-Mayadeen news website.

They also blocked all the paths to the Bait al-Quran Center near the Swedish embassy where the demonstration was going to be organized.

Source : IQNA