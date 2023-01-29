English
A delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina met with the religious guardian of Astan Quds Abbasi+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina met today (Saturday) with Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Safi, the religious guardian of Astan Quds Abbasi in this holy place.

Baqir Eliasri, the coordinator of this visit, said: “We met with Hojjatoleslam Safi, and because of his attention and concern for Bosnian pilgrims, we felt a father meeting with his son.”

He added that Mr. Safi asked about the religious and social situation in Bosnia during this meeting.

Ms. Elmira Korina, one of the personalities present in this delegation, also said: “This is our first trip to the holy city of Karbala, and we found the Iraqi people carrying the morals and characteristics of Imam Hussain (A.S).”

In this meeting, the Bosnian delegation presented a description of the security, social, economic and political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Custodian of Astan Quds Abbasi.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

