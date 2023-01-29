Details on Isfahan attack

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Defense Ministry in a statement said that its air defense units have repelled a drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan.

The ministry stated that one of its workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

Attack had no casualties

It said the attack had no casualties and only caused slight damage on the roof of the defense equipment facility.

Three advanced quadcopters equipped with bomblets were used in this attack, and the security forces stationed in the complex, after hearing the sound of quadcopters, tried to counter these MAVs, which succeeded in intercepting one of them, informed sources told IRNA.

Complex has previously experienced a similar case

One of these quadcopters loses its GPS communication link due to jamming during the confrontation, leading to its falling and hitting the roof of a workshop.

The complex has previously experienced a similar case, and the arrangements taken after that incident will result in no significant damage to its workshops.

It should be noted that another of these quadcopters, which suffered less damage during the counter-operation, has been controlled by the security forces stationed in the complex.

