Iran’s FM: Qatari FM carries message of JCPOA sides

Qatari FM carries message

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that his visiting Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani carries the message of the Western parties to JCPOA for Tehran.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Qatar’s foreign minister, Amirabdollahian appreciated the good will of Qatar for helping all JCPOA negotiating sides to reach a final agreement.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to the recent unrests across Iran and said that the US and the three European countries; namely, Germany, France and the UK, have had an unconstructive and intermediating role in these incidents.

He said that Tehran welcomes any initiative by Doha to help the negotiations for finding an end to sanctions on Tehran.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

