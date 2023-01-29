An Emirati official reacts to failed attack in Isfahan

SHAFAQNA- The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs reacted to the unsuccessful drone attack on one of the Ministry of Defense’s workshop complexes in Isfahan Province last night and said that these events are not for the benefit of the region.

Anwar Mohammed Gargash, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote on his Twitter page that the dangerous tensions in the region that we have seen recently in several places, including the explosion that happened in Isfahan, are not good for the region and its future.

He wrote: “Despite the fact that the problems of the region are complicated, there is no substitute for dialogue and political solutions to avoid tensions.”

Gargash emphasized that reaching political solutions can reduce tensions in the region and maintain its stability and security.

According to this report, last night, the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support announced an unsuccessful attack on one of the workshop complexes of the Ministry of Defense in Isfahan province.

The Ministry of Defense announced that on the evening of the 28th of January 2023 at around 23:30, an unsuccessful attack was carried out using a micro-bird on one of the workshop complexes of the Ministry of Defense, and fortunately, with predictions and defense measures, one of them was hit by the complex’s air defense and the other two in were caught in defensive traps and exploded.

Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any casualties and caused minor damage to the roof of the workshop, which, by God’s grace, did not disrupt the equipment and missions of the complex.

The Ministry of Defense and Support of the Armed Forces assures the honorable nation of Islamic Iran that it will continue the measures to produce power, authority and security with seriousness, and these measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country’s progress.

Source: ISNA