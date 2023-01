SHAFAQNA-Turkey has issued a travel warning for its citizens living in or planning on going to European countries, citing Islamophobia demonstrations.

The warning comes after last weekend’s protests in Sweden where an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran.

The Turkish foreign ministry urged its citizens to take precautions and stay away from demonstration areas. It also said they should go to local authorities if they face xenophobic or racist attacks.

Source : abcnews

