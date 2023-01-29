Saudi Arabia:Hajj pilgrims can cancel companions

Additionally, the ministry reminded that those visiting for Umrah have a 90-day visa period and must adhere to the expiration date of their visa.

The 2023 Hajj season is expected to begin on June 26 and will be held without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims.

In 2019, the last year before the pandemic struck, some 2.6 million people performed the Hajj. The kingdom allowed only limited numbers from its residents in 2020 and 2021 before it welcomed back 1 million foreign pilgrims in 2022.

Access was restricted in 2022 to pilgrims aged 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the coronavirus and did not suffer from chronic diseases.

Source: IQNA