UN experts: Systemic racism in UK criminal justice system a serious concern

SHAFAQNA-Racism in the United Kingdom is “structural, institutional and systemic”, independent UN human rights experts said.

“We have serious concerns about impunity and the failure to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system, deaths in police custody, ‘joint enterprise’ convictions, and the dehumanising nature”, of the so-called ‘stop and search’ policing strategy, the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said in a statement at the end of an official visit to the UK.

