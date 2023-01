SHAFAQNA-Girls who graduated from high school expressed criticism over the decision of Taleban to suspend the enrolment of female students for the next university entrance examination.

They called on Taleban to allow women to continue their education.

“They should allow us to study in our classes to prepare for the university entrance exam, and then to take the examination, then to go the universities and study to build our country,” said Diana, a student.

Source : tolonews