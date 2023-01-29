Al-Rai: Citizens of Persian Gulf countries can travel to Iraq without a visa starting tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- “Iraqi authorities have agreed to visa-free entry of Kuwaiti citizens and nationals of other Persian Gulf countries into the country starting tomorrow (Monday),” Kuwaiti Al-Rai newspaper wrote.

The newspaper quoted security sources and wrote: “Iraqi authorities have agreed that Kuwaiti citizens and nationals of other Gulf countries, as well as illegal residents of Kuwait, known as “Bedoons”, from tomorrow (Monday) can travel to Iraq without the need for a previous visa.

This newspaper continued to write: “Iraqi authorities have informed the Kuwaiti crossings department to open the borders at the Sufwan land crossing from Monday 30th January until February 28th.”

The sources of this newspaper reminded that entry to Iraq only for people residing in Persian Gulf countries requires obtaining a visa from the Iraqi Embassy.

In the end, the same sources said: “Kuwaiti authorities have prepared all the facilities at the Al-Abdali crossing to welcome travelers who wish to travel to Iraq, and passport and customs departments will be active around the clock to facilitate the entry and exit of travelers.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian