Saudis to remove role of endowment ministries in Hajj transactions

SHAFAQNA- Rai Alyoum wrote: Saudi action that may be painful and severe for the neighboring Arab and Islamic countries is now being studied and investigated, and it is likely to cause controversy.

This website has quoted from what informed sources that the new impact is related to the implications of new instructions regarding the issuance of Hajj and Umrah visas.

Based on what is currently under reviewing in Riyadh, it is possible that the updated guidelines bill will lead to the elimination of the role of the ministries of endowments and Islamic affairs of Arab and Islamic countries near and far from Saudi Arabia in all types of transactions for performing Hajj and Umrah rituals.

Based on such instructions, on one hand such communication will be directly between the Hajj pilgrim and the Umrah pilgrim and on the other hand, between the Saudi authorities, in such a way that Hajj expenses will be paid electronically; Decision will probably lead to costs’ reduction, but will deprive the ministries of endowments from receiving the relevant commissions and deducting the administrative costs that these ministries take from citizens.

In this report, regarding this decision that is expected to confuse the endowment ministries in Arab countries and destroy their role in Hajj season, it is stated: Saudi justifications in this regard are numerous, but the most important issue among them is that all transactions in Saudi Arabia will soon be purely electronic.

